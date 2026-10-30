US President Donald Trump has canceled campaign rallies scheduled for the weekend in the cities of Salina, Kansas, and Dubuque, Iowa. Instead, he plans to make calls to Republican Party campaign events in various states ahead of the midterm elections, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Canceled events

The rally in Salina was scheduled for Saturday, while the event in Dubuque was set for Sunday. Trump told reporters that he did not feel the need to travel to Kansas. There, Republican Senator Roger Marshall is in a competitive race with Democratic Party candidate Adam Hamilton.

The Republican National Committee later announced the cancellation of the Iowa rally as well, where several competitive races for the House of Representatives are taking place. Trump said he expects a strong result for Republicans on election day.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Phone addresses and trips

The Trump-affiliated campaign funding group MAGA Inc said it is organizing a series of telephone rallies involving the president in at least 19 states, including Kansas and Iowa. At the same time, Trump is expected to visit several more states before the election, including Florida, where an event is scheduled for Friday.

Since October 1, Trump has held 25 rallies in 19 states, mostly speaking in support of his party in rural areas of Republican-leaning states. The midterm elections on Tuesday will determine whether Republicans retain narrow majorities in the US Senate and House of Representatives.

During a speech in Mississippi on Monday, Trump, whose voice sounded hoarse, said that human vocal cords are not designed for daily rallies. On Thursday, after an event in South Carolina, he told reporters that he felt “perfect.”

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