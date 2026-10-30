Police operation Znicz 2026 begins in Poland — RMF24

Poland launched the nationwide police operation “Znicz 2026” on October 30, which will run until November 2. During this period, law enforcement officers will increase patrols near cemeteries, on major roads, at city entrances and in places where traffic jams may occur. This was reported by RMF24.

Police will check driving speeds, sobriety and the general condition of drivers, whether they have a driving licence, and compliance with driving bans. They will also check the use of seat belts and child seats, the number of passengers, and the technical condition of vehicles.

Increased road controls

Particular attention will be paid to speeding and speed that is inappropriate for road conditions. Law enforcement officers will also monitor compliance with other rules: overtaking, yielding the right of way, using headlights and avoiding obstruction of traffic.

According to the outlet, police officers will manually direct traffic if necessary. Their instructions take priority over traffic lights and road signs.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attention to pedestrians near cemeteries

Pedestrian crossings, intersections and parking lots near cemeteries will be under increased supervision. Police expect a significant increase in the number of pedestrians, including elderly people and children, as well as unusual vehicle maneuvers in traffic jams.

During last year’s “Znicz” operation, 182 road accidents occurred in Poland, killing nine people, including four pedestrians. Law enforcement officers also detained 845 drunk drivers at the time.

In many Polish cities, traffic arrangements will be changed for the period of All Saints’ Day: some streets may be closed, made one-way or subject to stopping bans. Some parking lots may be accessible only from a designated side.

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