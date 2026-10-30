Tusk sparked protests outside the Constitutional Court building; Nawrocki is rushing back to Poland

On the evening of October 30, people began gathering in Warsaw outside the Constitutional Court building after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused the court of acting unlawfully. Members of the Polish Sejm arrived at the scene, believing that Tusk had ordered law enforcement to seize the Constitutional Court.

Earlier, Tusk ordered a search of the Constitutional Court’s offices in Warsaw. On Twitter, Tusk wrote, “Restoring the rule of law is our duty.”

Meanwhile, Polish President Karol Nawrocki is urgently cutting short his trip abroad and returning to Warsaw to address the situation surrounding the Constitutional Court.

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As a reminder, on the evening of October 30, Bogdan Święczkowski, the head of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, entered the tribunal’s premises in Warsaw after police officers had forced their way inside. Demonstrators and politicians gathered in front of the tribunal building on Szucha Avenue.

A locksmith, acting on Bogdan Święczkowski’s orders, cuts through the police barricades surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. https://t.co/8Inu9cXDGa — Pan_komentator (@PanP23929) October 30, 2026

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