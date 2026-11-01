Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša criticized events in Poland in a post on X, in particular the situation surrounding public television and the Constitutional Tribunal. He said that he could not have imagined police being sent to Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal when Slovenia was deciding to join the European Union, Interia reports.

Janša’s criticism

Janša listed several situations in EU countries which, he said, had previously seemed impossible. Among them, he named the cancellation of presidential elections in Romania, the suspension of a news program on Hungary’s public television, and the sending of police to Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal.

The Slovenian prime minister also mentioned what he called the takeover of Polish public television involving police and the replacement of its management. In the post, he spoke critically about events in Slovenia, Hungary, Spain and Germany, as well as the EU’s energy and industrial policy. Janša said that the European Union must save itself from itself.

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Situation at the Constitutional Tribunal

According to Interia, on Friday the Constitutional Tribunal’s website announced a suspension in the exercise of the powers of the tribunal’s president, Bogdan Święczkowski, and vice president Bartłomiej Sochański. Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, elected by the current Sejm, was announced to lead the tribunal’s work.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki interrupted his flight to Senegal that same evening and arrived at the Constitutional Tribunal building during the night. After that, he announced urgent consultations involving parliamentary forces, stating that the constitutional order had been violated. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, for his part, said that restoring the rule of law is the authorities’ duty.

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