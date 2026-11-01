In Poland, Constitutional Tribunal judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska said in an interview with TVN24 that on Monday she would issue an order supplementing the agenda of Tuesday’s General Assembly of Constitutional Tribunal judges. It is to provide for a draw to select judicial panels for disciplinary proceedings concerning court president Bogdan Święczkowski and vice-president Bartłomiej Sochański, Interia reports.

Draw for disciplinary cases

According to Korwin-Piotrowska, the Constitutional Tribunal’s disciplinary court hears cases in panels of three judges at first instance and five judges at second instance. She stated that she would personally conduct the draw for these panels.

The judge explained that adding this matter to the agenda is intended to ensure that the draw is conducted under conditions of maximum transparency in order to avoid objections to the procedure.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

One-month suspension of duties

Korwin-Piotrowska also said that the allegations set out in the order on the one-month suspension of Święczkowski and Sochański from performing their official duties are intended to initiate disciplinary proceedings against them.

She added that within 30 days, the disciplinary court must, on its own initiative, consider the issue of immediately suspending the two judges from performing their official duties.

Read us on