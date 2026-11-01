In Germany, the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) warned Bundestag members and members of the federal government about possible attacks using spyware against iPhones. Apple devices may potentially have been compromised, Der Spiegel reports.

Warning after Apple alert

Minister for Digitalisation and Modernisation of Public Administration Karsten Wildberger confirmed the warning on the Bericht aus Berlin programme. According to him, Apple reported that some devices may have been compromised by spyware.

Following this, the BSI informed people who could have been affected and also explained what further steps they should take. Wildberger did not specify which devices or attacks were involved and did not name possible perpetrators. According to him, any other assumptions at this point would be speculation.

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The minister also noted that he does not see a necessary connection between the incident and artificial intelligence, as spyware for smartphones has existed for a long time. At the same time, he described the situation as alarming.

Capabilities of spyware

Such software can be installed on a smartphone or computer without the user’s knowledge or consent. It can access messages, photographs, location data and keystrokes. Depending on the type of program, access to phone calls or the device’s microphone may also be possible.

Malicious programs can reach devices through email attachments, fake links or software vulnerabilities. Attacks requiring no user interaction pose a particular danger: in such cases, infection can occur without clicking a link or opening a file. Spyware is used by criminals, stalkers and state actors for targeted surveillance.

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