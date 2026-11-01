A Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed in a residential area of Palm Beach County, Florida. The US Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the crash, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Crash investigation

The circumstances of the crash will be investigated by the US Federal Aviation Administration and the US National Transportation Safety Board. According to the outlet, the accident occurred on Sunday, November 1, in Palm Beach County.

The aircraft fell in a residential area. The Jerusalem Post report states that it was a Learjet 60 and that nine people were on board. The report provides no information about the causes of the crash or the condition of those on board.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Route and flight data

According to CNN data cited by the Jerusalem Post, the flight was to travel from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas to the Bahamas. Tracking data, according to CNN, indicated that before the signal stopped being received, the aircraft descended 27,000 feet in less than a minute.

The Jerusalem Post described the report as developing. The investigation is to establish the circumstances of the aircraft's fall.

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