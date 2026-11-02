In Florida, a plane crashed into a mobile home park; there are fatalities — New York Post

On November 1, in the state of Florida, a private Learjet 60 crashed on the grounds of a mobile home park in Green Acres. According to preliminary reports, at least nine people were killed.

There were nine people on board the plane. The aircraft was en route from Austin, Texas, to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to the New York Post, the plane struck a tree, severed power lines, and crashed into a mobile home park. A massive fire broke out after the crash. Eyewitnesses reported a powerful explosion and a column of black smoke.

According to BocaNewsNow, before crashing, the plane made a sharp right turn and then began to descend rapidly from an altitude of about 8,000 feet.

Initially, law enforcement confirmed several fatalities, but the exact number of victims and injured—including those on the ground—has not yet been determined. Meanwhile, a report by the New York Post states that the death toll has reached at least nine. The circumstances of the plane crash are under investigation.

A medical service plane landed on a highway in Australia due to rain.

A United Airlines plane returned to Las Vegas following a text message from a passenger.

ATSB: A controller at risk of fatigue was on duty during the near-miss between planes in Sydney.

Read us on