In Germany, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has spoken out against a possible coalition of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, the Greens and The Left party in Berlin. He said he intends to prevent the formation of a state government in this composition, Der Spiegel reports.

Defence minister's position

Speaking on the ZDF programme Berlin direkt, Pistorius said he would hold talks at various levels, including with fellow party members in the capital. At the same time, he stressed that the final decision on a possible alliance belongs to the Berlin state organisation of the SPD.

The minister urged the party not to continue its course of cooperation with The Left. According to him, if this course is maintained, the SPD risks losing trust. Pistorius also said that the Berlin branch of The Left has unclear and contradictory positions on important issues. In particular, he pointed to disagreements within the party over antisemitism and also criticised its attitude towards security agencies and criminal clans.

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Opposition within the SPD

More than 700 Social Democrats have already spoken out against a coalition of the SPD, the Greens and The Left by signing an appeal titled “Not at Any Price”. Its supporters include former SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel and Berlin politician Franziska Giffey.

Pistorius said that he would also sign the appeal. He stated that the SPD should not support a coalition with The Left in Berlin.

Coalition talks between the SPD, the Greens and The Left are due to begin on Monday. Earlier, Berlin's The Left approved the start of negotiations at a party congress. The three parties plan to form a new government for the capital by the end of the year; The Left's candidate Elif Eralp may become Berlin's first governing mayor from this party.

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