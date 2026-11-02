In Poland, on November 3, the maximum price for a liter of A-95 gasoline will be 6.45 zlotys, A-98 gasoline — 7.31 zlotys, and diesel fuel — 8.14 zlotys. The new limits were set by the energy minister, RMF24 reports.

Maximum prices fell by several groszy

Compared with the maximum prices in force over the weekend and on Monday, the maximum price of A-95 gasoline was reduced by 3 groszy per liter. The maximum price of A-98 gasoline and diesel fuel decreased by 1 grosz.

On Monday, a liter of A-95 gasoline cost no more than 6.48 zlotys, A-98 — 7.32 zlotys, and diesel fuel — 8.15 zlotys. The minister's next announcement on maximum prices is to be published on November 3; it will determine the limits for Wednesday.

CPN fuel package

The announcement of maximum prices is part of the third stage of the Ceny Paliwa Niżej package, or CPN, which is intended to curb price increases at filling stations and reduce drivers' refueling costs. The mechanism was launched after part of the provisions of the law on the windfall profits tax on fuel companies entered into force.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The president of Poland signed the law and at the same time referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal for subsequent constitutional review. Failure to comply with the established maximum prices may result in a fine of up to 1 million zlotys.

The law also allowed for a temporary reduction in excise duty and VAT on liquid fuels. Such measures are to be financed by a new levy on fuel corporations receiving windfall profits. Under government plans, the entire fuel price support package will remain in effect until the end of 2026, and its cost may amount to about 5 billion zlotys.

The new rules provide for a 60% tax on excess profits from the sale of liquid fuels. It will apply to windfall profits earned from March 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, by fuel producers and entities licensed to trade in fuel from abroad.

Read us on