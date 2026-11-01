In the United States, more than 52 million people have already voted by mail or early at polling stations ahead of the midterm elections. According to Daily Maverick, on November 3 Americans are to elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 senators, as well as state and local officials.

The outlet notes that the Democratic Party needs a net gain of three seats to control the House of Representatives and four seats to control the Senate. If the Senate is split evenly, 50-50, Vice President J.D. Vance will have the deciding vote.

Turnout and cost of living

Daily Maverick names voter turnout and weather on election day among the key factors in the election. Adverse weather conditions, including snow, sleet or heavy downpours, can historically reduce voter participation, especially among Democrats and lower-income people who use public transportation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The outlet names the rising cost of living as one of the central issues of the campaign. It includes higher prices for goods and services, fuel prices, loan interest rates, and housing and car costs. Daily Maverick also writes that some voters link rising prices to tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump.

Key races in the states

Particular attention is being drawn to the Senate race in Michigan, where Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is competing against Republican Mike Rogers, and to Alaska. There, incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan is running against Democrat Mary Peltola and another Republican candidate, Dan Jay Sullivan.

The article also states that the U.S. Department of Justice is seeking preemptive court injunctions regarding election results in Alaska even before the votes are counted. In Texas, according to the outlet, Elon Musk has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to support state Attorney General Ken Paxton in his Senate campaign against Congressman James Talarico.

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