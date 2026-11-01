RNC Chair Gruters acknowledges Republican turnout problem — The Hill

In the United States, Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters acknowledged problems with turnout among Republican Party supporters ahead of the congressional elections. He said this on The Hill Sunday program, The Hill reports.

Asked whether Republicans have a turnout problem, Gruters answered affirmatively. At the same time, he said that Democrats typically vote early, while Republicans are more likely to go to the polls on Election Day. According to him, the party expects high turnout nationwide and considers its base motivated.

Call to mobilize voters

Gruters stressed that a Republican victory would depend on their supporters taking part in voting. He also mentioned Republican Senator from Texas Ted Cruz, who warned about high Democratic activity.

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In an episode of his podcast, Cruz said that Democrats are actively turning out to vote and are opposed to President Donald Trump. He claimed that if only early votes were counted, Republicans would suffer a significant defeat. This is his assessment of the situation, not official election results.

Polls and Trump’s campaign

According to two polls — Emerson College Polling and CNN/SSRS — Democrats were leading Republicans by 10 percentage points. The Hill’s partner, Decision Desk HQ, projected an 83% probability that the House of Representatives would shift to Democratic control and a 62% probability of a Democratic victory in the Senate.

Gruters said that Trump is actively working every day to support Republican candidates. On Thursday, the RNC reported that the president would hold telephone rallies in 19 states during the final 72 hours before Election Day.

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