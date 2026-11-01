Pro-Russian Candidate Wins Bulgarian Presidential Election

Iliyana Yotova, acting president of Bulgaria, received more than 50% of the vote in the second round of the presidential election, which took place on Sunday, November 1.

According to exit poll data conducted by Alpha Research, Yotova received 52.5% of the vote in the second and final round of the 2026 Bulgarian presidential election, defeating the country’s former acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, who received 43.4%.

Another 4.1% chose the option “I do not support anyone.”

According to an exit poll conducted by Market Links, Yotova received 50.7% of the vote, while Gyurov received 44%.

This was reported by The Sofia Globe.

In the first round, held on October 25, Yotova received 34.8% of the vote. Gyurov received 32%.

Russia’s war against Ukraine lends the election foreign policy significance. Voters will also decide whether Bulgaria—an EU and NATO member located on the Alliance’s eastern flank—will pursue a more consistent pro-Western course, which can be expected from Gyurov. Yotova, a former journalist, has, on the other hand, repeatedly made pro-Russian statements.

Read us on