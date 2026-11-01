In Poland, from November 1, 2026, an application to start business activity in the Central Registration and Information on Business (CEIDG) can only be submitted via the internet. An exception is предусмотрено for minors starting their own business, RMF24 reports.

Online services for entrepreneurs

A new business activity can be registered through the Biznes.gov.pl service, the mObywatel app, as well as selected banks and entrepreneur support platforms. Poland’s Ministry of Development and Technology called the new rules the first stage of broader changes aimed at simplifying formalities for businesses.

The Firma service has been available in the mObywatel app since April 2026. It makes it possible not only to register business activity, but also to suspend or resume it, check company data, and download a certificate from CEIDG.

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The next stage in 2028

The Polish ministry notes that, thanks to CEIDG’s integration with other state registers, some information will be updated automatically. This is intended to reduce the volume of formalities for entrepreneurs.

From November 1, 2028, the online format is to be extended to all other applications submitted to CEIDG. It will be possible to make changes to an entry, suspend, resume, and terminate business activity online. The changes will also apply to civil partnerships: a “one-stop shop” principle will be introduced for them, with one integrated application instead of separate documents for the tax service, statistical office, and Social Insurance Institution.

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