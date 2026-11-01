South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta, United States, outlined Seoul's position on the recent mine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone and stressed the need for inter-Korean dialogue, Korea Herald reports.

Incident in the Demilitarized Zone

South Korea holds North Korea responsible for the September 21 mine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas. Three South Korean servicemen were injured in the incident.

Seoul called for military talks to reduce tensions. Pyongyang denied involvement in the explosion and said it was prepared to take military action along the border if necessary.

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Statements at the G20 meeting

During the two-day meeting of G20 foreign ministers, Cho said communication between the two Koreas was more important than ever to ease tensions. He also asked G20 countries to support Seoul's efforts toward peaceful coexistence and reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

According to the South Korean ministry, Cho drew attention to the serious security implications of deepening military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow. The ministry linked the rapprochement between North Korea and the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, to the deployment of North Korean military personnel in support of Russia's war against Ukraine. The minister also stressed the need for international cooperation to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

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