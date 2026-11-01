Some German schools ignore far-right incidents — Der Spiegel

In some German schools, Nazi symbols, the Hitler salute and racist remarks are increasingly not taken seriously. This was reported by Der Spiegel in an investigation into far-right manifestations in the educational environment.

Ignoring incidents

The publication describes cases in which such incidents are ignored, the problem is hushed up, and there is uncertainty over how to respond to it. Among the manifestations on which the article focuses are Nazi symbols and a racist word referred to in German as the N-word.

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The investigation also reports isolated cases of courageous resistance to far-right manifestations in schools. The article is devoted to how the educational environment responds, or fails to respond, to such cases.

Teachers' helplessness

In a photo caption, Der Spiegel mentions student representative Kirchhoff. She speaks of a certain helplessness among teachers. The publication raises the issue of situations in which schools do not always clearly define the boundaries of what is acceptable regarding manifestations of Nazism and racism.

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