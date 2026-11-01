Beijing is not interested in holding a trilateral summit involving the United States and Russia to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier made this statement following his talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

According to the German president, despite the possible presence of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, the Chinese side emphasized that it is not preparing for negotiations on the Ukrainian issue.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that he considers the war to be a European conflict, the resolution of which should primarily involve the European countries themselves, refuting earlier media rumors about a possible trilateral summit.

Source: Yahoo.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on the sidelines of the two-day G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta that there is currently no basis for claiming that a negotiated settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine is imminent. He also expressed doubt that Russian dictator Putin would stop, even if he were to gain control of the entire Donbas region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave no indication during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta that Moscow was ready for peace talks regarding Ukraine. This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may hold new talks as early as November. Representatives from Washington and Moscow discussed the possibility of such a meeting.

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