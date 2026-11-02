Norwegian court allows new assessment of Breivik — RMF24

A Norwegian court has allowed a reassessment of Anders Breivik’s mental state in the case of his third application for parole. The assessment will be conducted by the same specialists who previously indicated a high risk of repeated violence by the convicted man, RMF24 reports.

Hearing possible no earlier than 2027

Breivik submitted his first application for parole in 2020 and his second three years later. Both applications were rejected after an analysis of psychologists’ conclusions. Court consideration of his third application is due to begin no earlier than the start of 2027.

In 2012, Breivik was sentenced to 21 years of forvaring — a special type of imprisonment in Norway with a minimum term of 10 years. After the minimum term has expired, a prisoner may apply for early release, but must prove that they no longer pose a threat to society.

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The term may be extended

In 2032, Breivik’s 21-year sentence expires, but a forvaring sentence may be extended every five years if a court finds that the convicted person poses a serious threat to society. According to Kristian Mjaaland, vice rector of the Norwegian Correctional Service University College KRUS, the prosecutor must convince the court that a real threat exists for Breivik to remain in isolation. In the expert’s view, given the current information about Breivik’s position, his release is highly unlikely.

On 22 July 2011, Breivik carried out a bombing in Oslo’s government quarter, killing eight people. He then killed 69 participants of a youth camp on the island of Utøya. In total, 77 people were killed in the attacks and more than 300 were injured.

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