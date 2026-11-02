In Poland, Sejm Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty said he would appeal to prosecutors over a post by columnist Rafał Ziemkiewicz addressed to Maciej Berek. As Interia reports, Czarzasty stressed that the state cannot leave such words without a response.

Post addressed to Berek

The matter concerns a message by Ziemkiewicz from October 31, 2026. It was a response to a video published by Berek, which captured Friday's events in the Constitutional Tribunal building involving Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

In response to the video, Ziemkiewicz wrote: “Będziesz wisiał.” Czarzasty quoted this post while announcing his intention to file a report with prosecutors concerning the columnist.

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Statements on the Constitutional Tribunal

Commenting on the situation around the Constitutional Tribunal, Czarzasty said that Nawrocki, whom he called the patron of a “brutal coalition,” knows that if the tribunal begins acting in accordance with the law, it will remind the president that his powers are limited by the Constitution.

The Sejm Marshal also called this coalition one that, in his words, fights for power rather than values. He claimed that during the events at the Constitutional Tribunal, the president used physical force against a woman, shouted in the corridor and ultimately left the building without achieving a result.

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