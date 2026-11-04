Trump's defeat in the election does not guarantee better times for Ukraine

The Democrats won the U.S. midterm congressional elections and gained control of both chambers. This weakens President Donald Trump’s position domestically, but it does not mean that his policy toward Ukraine will change immediately. According to CNN, Kyiv may gain certain advantages from the election results, but the White House continues to wield significant influence over U.S. foreign policy.

The results of the U.S. midterm elections could affect not only the country’s domestic policy but also its relations with other nations. Russia’s war against Ukraine has drawn particular attention to the election. After all, a weakening of Donald Trump’s position could shift the balance of power in Washington and influence future decisions regarding support for Kyiv.

As the publication’s journalists note, for nearly two years, Trump has deviated from the established principles of American foreign policy. As a result, U.S. allies and countries in conflict with Washington have found themselves in a state of uncertainty. Now, following the Republicans’ defeat in the election, they are trying to figure out how the president will act: whether he will be forced to seek compromises with his opponents or, conversely, will try to push his own agenda even more aggressively. “The Democrats will gain new tools to counter Trump. But he still has considerable leeway abroad,” the CNN authors emphasize.

What the Election Results Mean for Ukraine

According to CNN, Kyiv began preparing for the post-Trump era even before the midterm election results were announced. In recent months, Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s relationship with the U.S. president has noticeably deteriorated. Journalists note that Trump demanded the replacement of the Ukrainian leader, pushed for energy agreements that could have benefited Russia, and restricted Ukraine’s access to U.S. technology and intelligence. Against this backdrop, a Republican defeat could be a positive sign for Kyiv.

At the same time, in the first hours after the results were announced, Ukrainian authorities were slow to issue official comments. CNN describes Kyiv’s reaction to the U.S. election campaign with a touch of irony:

“As dawn broke on Wednesday, there were few official comments from Kyiv. Zelenskyy, perhaps amused by the memes about himself, sat with a beer and popcorn in front of a TV report on the U.S. midterm elections, which had done the work for him,” the publication writes.

However, journalists caution that a Democratic victory does not mean Ukraine’s relations with the U.S. will automatically improve. Kyiv will still have to work with the Trump administration, particularly on issues of military cooperation. The U.S. president retains broad powers in foreign policy, so the results of the congressional elections do not prevent him from influencing decisions regarding Ukraine.

There is another risk as well. According to the authors of the article, Vladimir Putin may try to use the time remaining until the end of Trump’s presidential term to achieve new military successes in Ukraine.

Moscow may be counting on the fact that, following a shift in the political landscape in the U.S.—especially in the run-up to the 2028 presidential election—the Republicans’ stance will once again align with their traditional support for Ukraine. Therefore, Russia may try to take advantage of the current period, while Trump still wields significant influence over American politics.

How the Democrats Won the Elections

As reported by UNIAN, the Democratic Party won the U.S. midterm congressional elections and gained control of both chambers, taking the majority away from the Republicans. During the campaign, the Democrats focused on issues of corruption, rising prices, and criticism of Donald Trump’s policies. Voter support in competitive districts and among the Latino population also played a significant role.

The election also produced several historic results. In particular, Democrats won in states that traditionally supported Republicans. Among those elected are the first Black female governor, the first openly gay senator, and the first Muslim senator.

Thus, the election results weaken Trump’s position within the U.S. and give Democrats more opportunities to influence his decisions. However, for Ukraine, this does not yet guarantee changes in military aid or Washington’s foreign policy course. Much will depend on how the president uses his powers and how actively the Democrats oppose his policies. This is discussed in a CNN article.

The Democratic Party won a majority in both chambers of the U.S. Congress following Tuesday’s midterm elections. At the same time, vote counting was still underway in some districts: 68 seats in the House of Representatives remained undecided, with particular attention focused on the results in Alaska and Mississippi.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has decided to step down following the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections, according to Politico, citing sources. His decision could trigger a leadership battle among Republicans, who will now find themselves in the minority in the lower chamber of Congress.

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