In Poland, RMF24 has announced the participation of Deputy Minister of Digital Affairs and Polska 2050 MP Michał Gramatyka in a morning broadcast. The conversation with the politician will be hosted by Piotr Salak and is scheduled to begin after 7:00.

Polska 2050’s position

One of the main topics is expected to be the dispute surrounding Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal. The host plans to ask Gramatyka whether Polska 2050 supports the government’s actions regarding changes to this institution.

The conversation will also address the party’s future and the question of when its new leader will be elected. Gramatyka is a Polska 2050 MP and serves as Deputy Minister of Digital Affairs.

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Consideration in the Sejm

Topics of the broadcast will include limiting the number of terms in local self-government. According to RMF24, this issue will return to the Sejm on Thursday.

Salak is also expected to ask the Polska 2050 representative how the party will vote during this consideration. The source does not provide Gramatyka’s answer, as the material is an announcement of the upcoming conversation.

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