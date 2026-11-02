The U.S. is strengthening its military presence in the Middle East

The United States continues to deploy military aircraft and carrier strike groups to the Middle East. According to OSINT analysts, a third U.S. aircraft carrier strike group may arrive in the region, potentially allowing for three such groups to be concentrated there at once.

According to OSINT analyst Armchair Admiral, eight flights of C-17 Globemaster III heavy transport aircraft have been recorded since October 26, traveling from Biggs Air Force Base in Texas to the Israeli airbase at Uvda. In addition, two U.S. Navy aircraft made flights to Al-Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.

At the same time, the frequency of direct flights from the U.S. has decreased in recent days. The bulk of activity has shifted to routes between European and Middle Eastern military bases.

In particular, U.S. C-17 aircraft, which were previously stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, have been redeployed to the German airfields of Ramstein and Spangdahlem.

At the same time, support equipment is being removed from the British RAF Fairford airbase, which previously served as the main base for U.S. strategic bombers. Over the past two days, two C-17 aircraft have departed from there and returned to the U.S.

A third carrier strike group is heading to the region

Another component of the military redeployment is an aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71). It is estimated that on November 6–7, it may pass through the Singapore Strait and, around November 15, join the carrier strike groups of the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) and the USS George Washington (CVN-73).

If this forecast proves accurate and the two aircraft carriers already in the region remain in their positions, the U.S. will be able to simultaneously concentrate three carrier strike groups in the Middle East.

Such a deployment could be linked to preparations for a possible large-scale operation against Iran. At the same time, it is currently unclear whether this represents a long-term increase in military presence or a scheduled rotation of forces.

Source: OSINT Digest

Earlier, President Trump discussed strikes against Iran with Netanyahu.

Congressman Ro Khanna called for an end to funding for operations in Iran.

Iran’s defense minister announced a buildup of the military.

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