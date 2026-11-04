Congressional Hispanic Caucus to become largest in history — The Hill

In the United States, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus will gain more than 10 members following the Democrats’ election success and become the largest in its history. As The Hill reports, the group will celebrate its 50th anniversary in December; more than 50 members of Congress are expected to join it.

Growth in representation

The caucus said in a statement that this result was evidence of the efforts of communities, several generations of political leaders and activists who sought Hispanic representation in shaping the future of the United States.

The caucus chair, Democratic New York Congressman Alejandro Espaillat, lost the primary. At the same time, his district will be represented by a Latina.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Results in individual districts

Candidates of Hispanic origin also won new seats in Texas, California and Nebraska. Texas Tejano music performer Bobby Pulido defeated Republican Monica De La Cruz, changing party control of her district.

In another neighboring district, Democrat Johnny Garcia defeated his brother, Republican Carlos De La Cruz. The Hill writes that the Donald Trump administration’s tough immigration measures targeting migrants without criminal records and rising prices are cited among the factors shifting some Hispanic voters to the left.

The caucus said that Hispanic voters had demonstrated their influence on the country’s political landscape and that their representation and voices were growing stronger.

Read us on