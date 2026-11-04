73% of young voters backed Democrats in House elections — The Hill

73% of voters aged 18 to 29 supported Democratic Party candidates in the 2026 House of Representatives elections, while 25% chose Republicans. This is according to the results of The Voter Poll conducted by SSRS among midterm election participants, The Hill reports.

Results among young people

According to the study, voters aged 18–29 accounted for 14% of those who voted for Democrats in the elections to the lower house of Congress. Among those who supported Republicans, this age group accounted for 6%.

The Associated Press, which worked with SSRS on the survey, noted that in the 2024 presidential election, young voters were divided roughly evenly between Donald Trump and then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

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Survey methodology

The SSRS survey ran from October 19 to November 3 and covered 81,290 voters who took part in the 2026 midterm elections. The stated margin of error is plus or minus 0.5 percentage points.

The Hill writes that Democrats won victories amid a difficult political situation for the Republican Party. The outlet cites the unpopular war in Iran, declining approval ratings for President Trump, and voters' concerns about the cost of living among the factors putting pressure on Republicans.

According to a Decision Desk HQ projection, Democrats may win 261 seats in the House of Representatives and 55 seats in the Senate. Before the election, the party held 214 seats in the lower chamber and 45 in the upper chamber.

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