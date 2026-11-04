Germany increases humanitarian aid to Yemen to €38 million — Der Spiegel

Germany has increased humanitarian aid to Yemen by €10 million, bringing the total to €38 million. Support was stepped up amid a worsening humanitarian situation in the country, Der Spiegel reports.

Meeting in Berlin

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced the additional funding after a meeting in Berlin with Yemen’s Foreign Minister Afrah Abdulaziz Al-Zuba. According to him, prolonged Houthi attacks have brought Yemen’s humanitarian situation to the brink of catastrophe.

Wadephul also said that Houthi formations must immediately stop what he described as “disgusting attacks” on the populations of Yemen and Saudi Arabia. He stressed that only a political process can ensure lasting peace.

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Fighting and security situation

Germany’s Foreign Ministry said it was ready to support a political settlement. During talks in Berlin, the sides discussed Houthi attacks in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, as well as the situation in the Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz regions.

As the publication writes, the humanitarian situation in Yemen was extremely difficult even before the latest attacks by the Houthi movement, and recent events have significantly worsened it. Heavy fighting has continued in the country in recent months: the Iran-backed Houthis are fighting, in particular, near the strategically important city of Taiz against government forces supported by allied armed formations and Saudi Arabia. The Houthis are also attacking targets in the southern coastal city of Aden, where Yemen’s internationally recognized government is based.

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