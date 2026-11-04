The United States has imposed sanctions on a network that the US Treasury Department described as a major criminal maritime fraud scheme. According to the department, it was run by two Indian nationals, and its activities helped Iran’s shadow fleet of oil tankers evade international restrictions.

As Dawn reports, the US Treasury claims that the network facilitated Iranian vessels sailing under false flags and obtaining forged maritime certificates.

Who was added to the sanctions list

The sanctions imposed on Wednesday concern Indian national Suniel Kumar Sharma and his wife, Jaspreet Preeti Shahid. According to the US Treasury, they operated from the city of Chandigarh and ran a large-scale maritime fraud network.

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The US department stated that Sharma and Shahid allegedly posed as representatives of states from nearly every continent, including Guyana, Eswatini and Laos. According to Washington, this enabled Iran’s shadow fleet to avoid operational restrictions. Two other Indian nationals and a number of companies that, according to the US Treasury, were part of this network were also sanctioned.

Restrictions for the aviation sector

Separately, the United States imposed sanctions on the Turkish company Fugo Ground Services Inc. The American side accuses it of continuing to provide services to Iran’s aviation sector.

This is another step in strengthening US sanctions pressure on Iran. Earlier this month, Washington imposed restrictions on the remnants of Iran’s shadow fleet, covering 17 vessels. According to US authorities, these tankers were used to transport petroleum products to foreign markets.

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