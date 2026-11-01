Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže announced that Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak and her husband, theater director Konstantin Bogomolov, had been added to the list of persons unwelcome in the country.

According to the decision by the head of the Latvian Foreign Ministry, both individuals have been banned from entering Latvia for an indefinite period. The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not provide specific explanations regarding the grounds for this decision; however, the country has consistently restricted entry for Russian cultural and media figures who support or tolerate the Kremlin’s aggressive policies.

Source: Baiba Braže’s X social media account.

Earlier, Sobchak threw a tantrum after Zelenskyy’s statement about the dangers of flying over Russia.

Correspondence from Russian propagandist Ksenia Sobchak, published by hackers, allegedly reveals the operating principles of Kremlin-controlled media. The correspondence suggests that editorial offices were advised to avoid covering the fuel crisis and the consequences of strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Russian oil infrastructure facilities.

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