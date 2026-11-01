In the United States, Democratic Congresswoman from Michigan Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Party candidate Mike Rogers in the Senate election. Stevens previously lost the Democratic primary to Abdul El-Sayed, The Hill reports.

Joint appearance in Detroit

Stevens’s endorsement of Rogers came after she attended a church service in Detroit with the Republican candidate on Sunday. Rogers campaign staffer Abby Ronson posted a photo on X showing Stevens standing beside him. The post said that the congresswoman joined Rogers at a church in Detroit.

After losing the primary in August, Stevens initially endorsed El-Sayed. Her appearance alongside Rogers came amid tensions between the two Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dispute between Democrats

On Friday, El-Sayed criticized Stevens after she expected an apology from him over his statements regarding Israel. Stevens had said that she was to appear with El-Sayed at an event for the first time since the primary, but, according to the publication’s sources, he excluded her from the event.

El-Sayed said that Stevens was trying to return to the primary, which ended three months ago, while Democrats should focus on defeating Rogers, holding Donald Trump accountable, and limiting the influence of money in politics. Stevens criticized El-Sayed over his response to an advertisement that some viewed as antisemitic because of its link between Israel and high food prices in the United States. El-Sayed advocated ending U.S. financial aid to Israel and directing those funds toward domestic needs.

During the primary, Stevens received millions of dollars from pro-Israel lobbying groups. Her fiancé, who is Jewish, recently said he would vote for Rogers.

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