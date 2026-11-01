U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed disappointment at the lack of rapid progress toward ending the war in Ukraine and is seeking ways to bring both sides to the negotiating table. This was stated by American political influencer Laura Lumer, who is known for her close ties to the U.S. leader’s inner circle.

According to Lumer, the U.S. president is dissatisfied that the conflict could not be brought to a close within a short timeframe, as had previously been anticipated. The situation is also being exacerbated by the approaching important midterm elections in the U.S., the results of which will determine the Trump administration’s political influence for the second half of his term.

The influencer noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is showing a much greater willingness to reach an agreement compared to the Russian leadership, which continues to spread disinformation in the American media and demonstrates a complete lack of interest in achieving genuine peace.

Source: Laura Lumer in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta, gave no indication that Moscow was ready for peace talks regarding Ukraine. This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may hold new talks as early as November. Representatives from Washington and Moscow discussed the possibility of such a meeting.

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