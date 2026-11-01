Four people were killed and 15 others were injured in several shootings in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas, United States. City police are determining whether the incidents were connected, The Guardian reports.

Shootings in Dallas

Dallas police chief Daniel Comeaux said law enforcement officers are still determining whether the shootings in the Deep Ellum area were connected. They occurred on Halloween night.

The events in Dallas were among several violent incidents in the United States during the Halloween weekend.

Shooting in Birmingham

In Birmingham, Alabama, one person was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting near Legion Field stadium. According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening after the annual Magic City Classic football game.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Birmingham police chief Michael Pickett said that most spectators and families had already left the stadium grounds. The shooting occurred near an area where vendors were operating along Graymont Avenue. The circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

Police spokesperson De'Rell Freeman said that one person was detained and taken to police headquarters for questioning, while law enforcement officers seized several weapons. The game between Alabama State and Alabama A+M ended with a 31:28 victory for Alabama A+M; nearly 70,000 fans attended the game.

Other incidents

In Newark, Delaware, six people sustained gunshot wounds near the University of Delaware campus. All of the victims were taken to hospitals. In Fayetteville, Arkansas, six people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting early Sunday. Police said the incident was preliminarily preceded by an argument, and no arrests were made.

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