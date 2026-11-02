The sister of a 55-year-old Russian citizen detained in Poland’s Świdnica on suspicion of acting for a foreign intelligence service against Poland called the allegations against him absurd and terrible. The court placed the man in temporary detention for three months.

The detained man's sister's position

As Interia reports, the man's sister, Ksenia Sukhorukova, wrote on social media that photographing railway transport had been her brother's passion since his youth. According to her, his Facebook page contains millions of photographs of trains, railway rolling stock and aircraft, and photography was his hobby rather than secret activity.

The detained man is named Alexander Mashovets. According to his sister, he was in Poland on business. She also stated that after his arrest, he was barred from contacting his family, while his relatives are maintaining contact with the embassy of the aggressor state, Russia.

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What law enforcement officers found

The man was detained during a patrol near railway infrastructure. Police noticed a car near an unguarded railway crossing; when the driver saw law enforcement officers, he quickly drove away. The car was later found near a railway viaduct. According to Polish services, the man became nervous when he saw police officers and tried to quickly return to the car.

Professional photographic equipment was found on the detained man. According to law enforcement officers, the seized storage devices contained hundreds of thousands of photographs of important railway and transport facilities, including critical infrastructure sites. In addition, police seized several different identity documents. The prosecutor's office is establishing on whose orders the man may have acted; Poland's Interior Ministry stated that his explanations were inconsistent and illogical.

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