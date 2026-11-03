Belarus’s self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, believes that Russia’s war against Ukraine could end within the next few months. He attributed this assessment to the parties’ lack of forces and resources, as well as fatigue from the fighting.

“The war in Ukraine will end in the coming months. That is my personal opinion. Everyone is out of strength, out of resources, and everyone is tired,” said the Belarusian leader.

At the same time, Lukashenko did not specify any particular timeline or conditions for a possible end to the hostilities, emphasizing that he was merely expressing his own assessment of the situation.

During his speech, the Belarusian leader also warned of the danger of a large-scale international conflict should the situation continue to escalate.

“If we don’t stop and continue down the path of escalation, we will definitely end up in World War III,” he said.

In addition, Alexander Lukashenko proposed holding negotiations on resolving the war in Ukraine on Belarusian territory once again.

According to him, Minsk is interested in a peaceful resolution of the conflict and is ready to provide a venue for meetings between representatives of the parties.

“We have a stake in these peace talks. Come, and we’ll talk. Without any mediation,” Lukashenko said.

This was reported by the publication “Minskaya Pravda.” Lukashenko voiced his opinion on November 3 during the 4th Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

Earlier, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand criticized Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the G20 summit in the U.S. over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and its crimes. In particular, she highlighted the abduction of Ukrainian children and Russian attacks on ships in the Black Sea.

Lavrov did not demonstrate Russia’s readiness for peace talks on Ukraine, according to Kallas.

Russia does not support a ceasefire in Ukraine because the Kremlin fears that a pause in hostilities would allow the Ukrainian side to regroup. This was stated on October 30 by Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Lavrov stated that the war against Ukraine will continue and may intensify.

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