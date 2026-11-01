In Germany, the new H145 combat helicopters for the Bundeswehr can fly, but will not be able to fire in the foreseeable future, Der Spiegel reports.

Rearmament project

The publication describes the program as a multibillion-dollar defense project. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius seeks to rearm the troops in record time by purchasing weapons systems that are already on the market and do not require lengthy development.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

This approach involves using ready-made models instead of systems that require a lengthy development cycle. According to Pistorius's plan, this was meant to accelerate the rearmament of the Bundeswehr.

One of the first showcase projects

According to Der Spiegel, the H145 became one of the first showcase projects of this approach. However, in this case the plan did not work: the helicopters are fit for flight, but will remain without weapons for the time being.

Read us on