Rubio denies US helped Bolsonaro leave Brazil — Al Jazeera

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Atlanta that President Donald Trump’s administration did not help Brazilian politician Flávio Bolsonaro travel to the United States after his defeat in the second round of the presidential election. Bolsonaro arrived in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reports.

Rubio said US authorities had only learned about Bolsonaro’s arrival in the country. According to him, the politician had previously held a US visa, and Trump made the decision to allow him to enter the United States.

State Department’s position

The secretary of state also stressed that the US government was not directly involved in actions related to Bolsonaro’s trip. The day before his arrival, the US Department of State said that Bolsonaro and his family members would be granted US visas.

Reuters reported that Bolsonaro was admitted to the United States under humanitarian parole. Such status usually lasts for one year.

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Trump’s statement and investigation

Trump, who had previously called the election in Brazil rigged, expressed sympathy for Bolsonaro and said that he could remain in the United States for as long as he wished. The president told reporters at his Florida residence that, in his opinion, the Brazilian politician had been treated “very badly.”

In Brazil, Bolsonaro is under investigation on suspicion of corruption, money laundering, and tax evasion. Before leaving, he was ordered to surrender his passport because police considered him a flight risk. After his defeat, he left Brazil for the United States via Argentina and Ecuador, did not recognize the election results, and called them fraudulent without evidence.

Rubio also said that he had met with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Atlanta. He expects another meeting with Brazilian officials in November in France during a meeting of foreign affairs chiefs.

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