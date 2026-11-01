In Germany, former chair of the Christian Democratic Union and former defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer warned against the possible rise to power of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in Saxony-Anhalt and the Left Party in Berlin. Such governments, she said, would significantly change the lives of many people, Der Spiegel reports.

Statements on security and loyalty

According to Kramp-Karrenbauer, Jews may ask themselves whether they will still be able to live safely in Germany and whether the country is truly their homeland. She also believes that police officers may not be certain of their employer's support during operations against radical forces.

Kramp-Karrenbauer stated that informants working for constitutional protection agencies may fear for their own safety. In her view, civil servants who have sworn allegiance to Germany's Basic Law may find themselves in a profound conflict of loyalty.

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Elections in Saxony-Anhalt and Berlin

In the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt in September, the AfD became the strongest political force. Its lead candidate, Ulrich Siegmund, intends to run for the post of minister-president in December, although the party does not have a majority of its own. Kramp-Karrenbauer called on members of the state parliament not to vote for Siegmund and described the CDU parliamentary group's decision to leave the chamber during the election of the head of government as consistent.

In Berlin, the Left Party won the election to the House of Representatives and plans to begin coalition talks with the Greens and the Social Democratic Party on Monday. Kramp-Karrenbauer said she considers the antisemitism and socialist social views of the Berlin branch of the Left Party dangerous because, in her opinion, they are incompatible with the country's political and economic system.

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