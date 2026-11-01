US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace has asked the Italian government to provide advisers from the police, fire service and Carabinieri corps to help establish new security forces in the Gaza Strip. Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing letters reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Request to Rome

The letters were sent to the government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni last month. The Board of Peace asked Rome to confirm its participation in the initiative, designate a contact person and nominate a senior Carabinieri officer for the post of deputy head of the police program.

The Carabinieri are a military police force subordinate to Italy’s Ministry of Defence. They have trained Palestinian police officers for many years and took part in European Union peacekeeping missions in the border city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

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No decision yet

According to sources familiar with the Italian government’s position, Rome is considering appointing a senior officer to the post. At the same time, security concerns complicate the decision-making process, and no final decision has been made.

Earlier this year, Meloni declined to sign the Board of Peace charter, citing constitutional restrictions. In January, Bloomberg News reported that the United States had offered Italy membership in the Board of Peace’s stabilization force as a founding state, but Rome limited itself to offering police training.

Nine months after the official launch of the Board of Peace, neither a stabilization force nor a Palestinian administration has been established in Gaza, and reconstruction has not begun. Last month, the body allocated $2.45 billion for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, although it estimates the territory’s reconstruction needs over 10 years at $71 billion.

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