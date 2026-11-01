In Florida, US President Donald Trump said that he expects a change of power in Cuba in approximately two and a half years. In an interview recorded in the state and published on October 31, 2026, he said that the Cuban government would not last much longer and called Cuba a failed state.

As The Rio Times reports, Trump was answering a conservative online host's question about the likelihood that the Castro family would retain power over the next two years. The president also said that the United States would soon send people back there, but did not specify whom he meant or how a change of power might take place.

Mention of Venezuela and Iran

Trump advised paying attention to Venezuela, where, according to the publication, US forces captured then-president Nicolás Maduro during a military raid in January 2026. He also said that the US war with Iran was progressing well and that Cuba ranked below Iran on his list of priorities.

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At the same time, the president did not announce a specific plan, date, or military measures regarding Cuba. According to him, the issue of Cuba will certainly be resolved during his next two and a half years.

Marco Rubio's role

Trump noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is watching the situation in Cuba very closely, particularly because his parents are from Cuba. According to The Rio Times, on October 23, Rubio called on Cubans seeking change to join an inconspicuous partnership with the CIA. Cuba's Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío mocked the call, describing it as public recruitment for US intelligence.

On the prediction market platform Polymarket, the probability that Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel would leave office by December 31, 2026, was estimated at 8%. Such figures reflect users' bets, rather than official forecasts or decisions by US authorities.

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