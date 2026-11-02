US President Donald Trump announced the official opening of the reflecting pool near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. The speech was his last scheduled in-person public address before the midterm election day, which was to take place the following day.

The pool had been fenced off for several months due to a troubled reconstruction ordered by Trump. The president said the site was now better and more beautiful than ever before.

Cause of the damage

Trump again repeated the unsubstantiated claim that vandals damaged the pool and that this delayed the repairs. At the same time, US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro told a court on July 31 that the damage resulted from a failed installation carried out by a contractor. According to CNBC, after that statement, Trump criticized Pirro but continued to blame vandals.

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Speech on the eve of the election

Trump first directly mentioned the midterm elections at around the 23-minute mark of the nearly hour-long speech. He called them the most important midterm elections in the life of the current generation, cited his administration's achievements, and criticized Democratic Party candidates, including Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

The president also repeated the controversial claim that everyone would receive $5,000 if Republicans won. He acknowledged the historical trend under which the incumbent president's party usually performs worse in midterm elections, adding that Republicans had made significant efforts.

At the end of the speech, Trump again spoke about the pool, as well as plans to build a large triumphal arch in Washington, develop a waterfront along the Potomac River, create a National Garden of American Heroes with 250 to 500 statues, and reconstruct a public golf course that remains the subject of litigation.

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