There are 1,171 cases awaiting consideration at Poland's Constitutional Tribunal. The statistics were published on the institution's website on November 2 together with a video address by Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, RMF24 reports.

Korwin-Piotrowska said a preliminary audit showed that more than 700 cases had not yet been assigned for processing. According to her, cases will be assigned according to clear and transparent criteria and considered promptly.

Breakdown of cases

According to the published statistics, 706 of the 1,171 cases are at the preliminary review stage. They include 682 constitutional complaints, nine applications to review the constitutionality of laws, and 15 applications concerning subordinate-level acts.

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Another 349 constitutional complaints have already been assigned for processing. Also awaiting consideration are 70 applications under abstract review, six applications by the president of Poland under preventive review, three competence disputes between central constitutional bodies, and 37 legal questions from courts. Fifty-five constitutional complaints and eight legal questions have remained unconsidered for more than five years.

Judges' assembly and dispute

Korwin-Piotrowska convened a general assembly of Constitutional Tribunal judges for Tuesday, November 3. It is scheduled to begin at 15:30, with the stated purpose of adopting the institution's budget plan for 2027. She also said that every judge holding office may enter the tribunal building with individual approval. According to her, restrictions on entry from Szucha Avenue are related to security and police recommendations.

Bogdan Święczkowski, whose performance of duties Korwin-Piotrowska announced had been suspended, said that he and the judges he called legitimate would not take part in events organized by “usurper judges,” including the planned assembly. Polish President Karol Nawrocki also believes that Korwin-Piotrowska is not a tribunal judge. She is part of a group of five people elected by the Sejm of the current term whom the president did not invite to take the oath; they took it during a ceremony in the Sejm using the formula “before the president.”

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