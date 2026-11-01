In Frankfurt am Main, Germany, more than 100 people were detained during unrest following an action by the Gen Z regelt movement. Police cordoned off part of the city due to violent disturbances. According to Interia, participants in the unrest clashed with law enforcement officers, smashed shop windows, set fire to rubbish containers and entered shops.

Unrest in Frankfurt

According to police, in addition to entering shops, including shoe stores, one person entered premises where weapons were sold. The person was detained, and law enforcement officers seized two weapons. More than a thousand police officers were deployed for the operation in the city.

Hesse Minister-President Boris Rhein condemned the attacks in central Frankfurt, calling the events shameful, and stated that those involved would be held accountable. Police continued to guard damaged and looted shops. According to a police spokesperson, the material damage is significant, but its exact extent has not yet been established.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Incidents in other cities

Demonstrations by the Gen Z regelt movement took place in around 30 German cities. Participants demanded support for healthcare and education systems, a fairer distribution of social burdens, and opposed compulsory military service. Initially, most actions were peaceful, but the situation escalated overnight in several cities.

In Berlin, according to police, 27 law enforcement officers were injured, and 56 people were detained in connection with violations, including property damage and possession of weapons or explosive materials. In Stuttgart, two police officers were injured during an intervention after protesters left the official route and set off fireworks. In Cologne, five participants in the action were detained; police said Molotov cocktails and emergency hammers were seized from masked people.

Read us on