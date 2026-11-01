Reeves says Britain’s future is in the EU — The Guardian

Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said that the country’s future should be in the European Union. In her view, Brexit has made the United Kingdom “poorer, weaker and less secure.” Reeves wrote this in a column for the Sunday Times, The Guardian reports.

Reeves’ position

Reeves welcomed Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s “leadership” in discussing future relations with the EU. She said she was proud of the progress already made in strengthening ties with the European Union.

At the same time, the former Treasury chief stressed that supporters of the United Kingdom’s return to the bloc must make the case, demonstrate tangible benefits and properly determine the next steps. Reeves also said that there had been no doubt at the Treasury about her pro-European convictions.

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Plans for relations with the EU

Burnham plans to formalize agreements on food and drink, emissions trading and a youth mobility scheme at the UK-EU summit next month. After that, the government is to explore options for long-term relations with the bloc.

The prime minister had previously warned government members against publicly promoting specific models for revising relations with the EU or speculating about the outcome of such a process. In a letter to the cabinet, Burnham said that any fundamental changes to post-Brexit arrangements should be decided by citizens, and their consideration should be left to the next parliament.

Reeves also expressed hope that the upcoming summit would confirm the youth mobility scheme and that progress would be made on the United Kingdom joining the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme. It was announced in March as part of Europe-wide rearmament efforts following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

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