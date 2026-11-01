The council of Estonia’s Social Democratic Party (SDE) has officially endorsed the nomination of Jonatan Vseviov as a candidate for prime minister in the Riigikogu elections to be held on March 7, 2027. This was reported by ERR News.

The Social Democrats’ candidate

Vseviov left his post as secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to run in next spring’s elections. He will head the SDE list in the fourth electoral district, which includes Harju County and Rapla County.

The party council approved Vseviov’s candidacy on Sunday at the proposal of SDE leader Lauri Läänemets. According to the party chairman, the Social Democrats will enter the elections as a united team and aim to win.

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Statements on Estonia’s role in Europe

Läänemets said that support for the SDE has tripled since the previous Riigikogu elections in 2023. He linked this to the work of long-standing party members and new participants, stressing the need to continue building support.

In his address to the council, Vseviov called on Estonia to pursue a more ambitious foreign policy and to more actively influence the shaping of Europe’s future. He said the country must have a strong and influential voice in decisions concerning the continent and must independently ensure that there is room for its freedom in the Europe of the future.

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