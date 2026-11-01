Conservative podcasters mentioned Trump 70% less often — CBC

In the United States, some young men who voted for President Donald Trump in 2024 have become disappointed in him, while popular right-wing podcasters are distancing themselves from the president and voicing criticism. Experts believe this could affect the results of the midterm elections, CBC reports.

Nicholas Aparicio, a 20-year-old political science student from Binghamton, New York, who heads the local College Republicans chapter, said he voted for Trump expecting improvements in the economy and his own prospects. He now says he feels deceived and does not rule out not voting in the midterm elections. Aparicio cited employment, housing costs, fuel prices, and the possibility of starting a family among the concerns.

Concerns among young voters

John Della Volpe, polling director at the Harvard Institute, said Democrats hold a 26-point advantage over Republicans among young people. According to his latest poll, only 9% of young Americans believe the country is moving in the right direction, while 69% fear the future. At the same time, 31% of young men said they were firmly prepared to vote.

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David Sasaki, director of the American Institute for Boys and Men, noted that podcasters Joe Rogan, Steven Bartlett, and comedian Andrew Schulz have significant influence over Generation Z men. In his view, some young men see the hosts as approachable interlocutors and role models they lack outside the internet.

Criticism among podcasters

In 2024, Rogan, Schulz, and Theo Von invited Trump to their shows and discussed MAGA policies in a way that appeared to support them. Schulz later said he regretted his vote for Trump, while Tucker Carlson in April expressed regret over supporting the president in the 2024 election. Rogan also criticized Trump over holding a UFC event at the White House and the war in Iran.

According to calculations by The Wall Street Journal, cited by CBC, the number of mentions of Trump in episodes by conservative podcasters, including Rogan and Ben Shapiro, fell by 70% compared with the period ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

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