In Germany, Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil is trying to secure billions in funding to establish a new federal housing construction company. According to Der Spiegel, the new structure is intended to help ease pressure on the housing market.

SPD initiative

The publication links the initiative to establish a federal construction company to the Social Democratic Party of Germany. Klingbeil, according to Der Spiegel, is seeking funds for this amounting to billions.

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Der Spiegel describes the situation as the government's struggle for billion-euro resources for the future housing company. The available description of the article does not provide a specific funding amount or details of the mechanism for raising the funds.

Questions from the Union

According to the publication, the Union bloc is raising questions about the sources of such funding. Union representatives are interested in where the funds for implementing the plan to establish a new federal company could come from.

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