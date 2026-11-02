US President Donald Trump said he would like to see Representative Haley Stevens in the Republican Party. This came after Democrat Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s Senate race instead of Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Trump’s statement

As The Hill reports, reporters asked Trump near the presidential aircraft Air Force One whether he had contacted Stevens. The president replied that it would be enough to call her and thank her because, in his view, she “did the right thing.”

Asked whether Stevens should join the Republican Party, Trump said he would like to see her among Republicans. He also said that he did not know Stevens personally, but respected her and believed she had run a strong campaign.

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Reaction from Republicans and Democrats

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he had sent Stevens a note, calling her decision courageous. According to him, the congresswoman and her fiancé had received many threats; he advised her to be careful.

Stevens endorsed Rogers on Sunday, two days before the midterm elections. Earlier, she lost the Democratic Party primary to El-Sayed after a tense contest. That same day, Stevens appeared with Rogers at a church in Detroit.

Michigan Democrats and national Democrats criticized her decision. Representative Debbie Dingell urged voters to support El-Sayed, stating that state residents are primarily concerned about the cost of living, grocery prices, and housing affordability.

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