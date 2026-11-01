In Russia, demand for charms that supposedly protect against the evil eye rose by 120% in January–February 2026 compared with the same period in 2025. Interia cites calculations by First Data.

Market for esoteric services

According to the outlet, Anna Łabuszewska, a publicist and author of the book “Russia. Shamans, Tsars and Secret Female Agents,” estimates the Russian market for esoteric services at 2–2.4 trillion rubles in 2024–2025. In her assessment, this segment grew by an average of 20% annually, and its value was 20 times greater than the market for psychological services.

Łabuszewska notes that tarot, astrology, fortune-telling and amulets are popular in Russia. She links some people’s turn to such practices with a desire to learn the future amid uncertainty and threat, including because of the war.

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Uncertainty due to the war

According to the publicist, families of people who ended up at the front often do not know their fate. This heightens anxiety and the desire to obtain information about loved ones, which, in her opinion, fraudsters and charlatans exploit.

Łabuszewska believes that a tendency toward irrational thinking is increasing in Russia. She also stated that belief in esotericism does not threaten Vladimir Putin’s position: in her view, people can simultaneously trust fortune-tellers and the statements of the head of the aggressor state, Russia, because Kremlin propaganda offers explanations of events that part of the audience wants to hear.

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