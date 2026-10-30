Polish Ambassador to China Jakub Kumoch resigns — Interia

Polish Ambassador to China Jakub Kumoch said that he had resigned and requested to be recalled from his post. In his statement, the diplomat linked the decision to events in Poland, Interia reports.

The diplomat’s statement

Kumoch said in Polish: “In view of the events in the country, I concluded that it is not possible for me to continue performing my duties.” That is, due to the events in the country, he concluded that he could no longer carry out his functions. The ambassador also noted that he submitted his resignation and request for recall on the day the statement was published.

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Marcin Przydacz’s reaction

Marcin Przydacz reacted to Kumoch’s decision. He wrote: “This is an expression of courage and responsibility for Polish democracy and the image of the Republic of Poland in the world.” Przydacz thus described the diplomat’s move as a manifestation of courage and responsibility for Polish democracy and the image of the Republic of Poland worldwide.

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