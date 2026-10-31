In the U.S. state of Georgia, the liberal Jewish organization J Street has launched an advertising campaign against Republican Mike Collins, who is running for the U.S. Senate. The election, scheduled for Tuesday, could affect which party controls the upper chamber of Congress. For some Jewish voters, key issues have included incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff’s votes on the sale of U.S. weapons to Israel and reports of far-right views held by members of Collins’ family and his former staff, The Jerusalem Post reports.

J Street campaign

J Street released a 15-second video calling Collins “dangerously extreme for Georgia.” It is the first advertisement in a $3 million campaign targeting six Republican candidates backed by the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC.

Collins previously wrote for the Atlanta Jewish Times that he supports Israel “because my faith tells me to and because it is the right policy for America.” Responding to questions about ties to far-right figures, he said that he condemns “all forms of antisemitism” and hatred.

Claims about Collins’ circle

According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Collins’ son-in-law, David Alan Shear II, spread antisemitic conspiracy claims, including allegations that Jews supposedly control the media and the financial system, and also criticized the teaching of the Holocaust. Collins’ campaign did not respond to the agency’s request for comment on these statements. The congressman himself said that he does not share or support such views.

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As The Washington Post reported, a former Collins staffer posted Nazi symbols and an image in which he was possibly wearing Ku Klux Klan attire. In 2024, Collins replaced his chief of staff, Kip Telle, after Slate published a report about Telle’s participation in a chat with streamer Nick Fuentes and white supremacist Richard Spencer.

Criticism of Ossoff over Israel

Ossoff has also faced criticism from part of the Jewish community over his votes to block certain arms sales to Israel during the war in Gaza. In July 2025, he supported blocking the sale of rifles, citing mass starvation in Gaza, which he said was caused by the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. At the same time, the senator voted against a resolution that would have blocked the sale of air-to-ground munitions.

Ossoff said that the United States must continue supporting Israelis who are facing missile and air attacks from Iran, Lebanon, and Yemen, and that his commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering. The Jewish Democratic Council of America endorsed Ossoff; its head, Halie Soifer, called his support for Israel’s security and its future as a Jewish and democratic state consistent.

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