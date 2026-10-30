Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal President Bogdan Święczkowski entered the institution’s grounds in Warsaw after a protective fastening on the gate in the fence was damaged. Demonstrators and politicians gathered outside the tribunal building on Szucha Avenue, RMF24 reports.

Attempt to open the gate

After Święczkowski arrived, participants in the gathering began trying to open the gate leading onto the Constitutional Tribunal’s grounds. Święczkowski himself asked those present whether anyone had a crowbar.

Later, one of the protest participants, who identified himself as a locksmith, approached the gate and attempted to open it. Sparks were visible during this. Święczkowski said that the attempt to open the gate was made on his orders. After the protective fastening was damaged, he entered the tribunal’s grounds, stood in front of a line of police officers and, holding up his ID, called for the institution’s president to be let in.

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Police and gathering participants

On the tribunal’s grounds, police set up barriers, forming a second security line. Earlier, law enforcement officers detained three people who had entered through the fence. The street near the building was also blocked off.

Those present included Law and Justice party leader Jarosław Kaczyński, former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, former Constitutional Tribunal President Julia Przyłębska, as well as representatives of the Confederation of the Polish Crown led by Grzegorz Braun. Participants in the gathering held Polish flags, placards and Solidarity flags.

According to PAP, Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, who has the longest judicial tenure at the Constitutional Tribunal, issued an order suspending Święczkowski and the tribunal’s vice president, Bartosz Sochański, from performing their official duties for one month. Warsaw police said they were carrying out actions provided for by law on the institution’s grounds following a report by Judge Korwin-Piotrowska about possible threats to the lives or health of the tribunal’s judges and employees.

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