In Atlanta, United States, the foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing the complete denuclearization of North Korea and the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions. The meeting of Cho Hyun, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi took place on the sidelines of the G20 meeting, Korea Herald reports.

Statements on North Korea

According to the US State Department, the ministers reaffirmed their firm commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea and the full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions. This includes measures prohibiting activities that generate revenue for Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The parties also noted the work of the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, which tracks and reports violations and attempts to evade UN sanctions against North Korea. Cho Hyun said that South Korea would continue to facilitate the resumption of dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang and the establishment of a lasting peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, coordinating its actions with the United States.

In addition, the diplomats stressed the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

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Economic and maritime cooperation

Marco Rubio expressed concern over China’s actions in the South China Sea, East China Sea and Yellow Sea, as well as cooperation between China and Russia, which, he said, threatens peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The ministers expressed shared concern over the vulnerability of global supply chains amid international uncertainty and the energy crisis. They agreed to deepen cooperation to diversify supply chains for critical minerals, develop small modular reactors, artificial intelligence and other critical and emerging technologies.

Arctic-Pacific Partnership

South Korea, the United States and Japan also signed a memorandum of cooperation to establish the Trilateral Arctic-Pacific Partnership. It is intended to expand maritime and economic cooperation in the Pacific Arctic region.

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